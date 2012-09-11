* Sun chain says bilateral investment deal is "game changer"
* Sun had said CNOOC purchase should be nixed
* Newspapers had been loudest opponent of the deal
OTTAWA, Sept 11 Canada's Sun newspaper group on
Tuesday reversed its opposition to federal government approval
of a $15.1 billion bid by Chinese state-owned oil company CNOOC
Ltd for Canada's Nexen Inc, saying a
bilateral agreement signed last week was a "game changer."
The Sun group, which has a conservative editorial bent, had
been the loudest public opponent to the proposed deal, running a
hostile editorial after it was announced, commissioning a poll
that showed public opposition to it and pressing Prime Minister
Stephen Harper on the issue in a news conference.
The chain, whose papers include the Ottawa Sun and Calgary
Sun, said in July the government should stop the deal, or insist
on a quid pro quo if approved. The papers are owned by Quebecor
Media Inc.
In an editorial on Tuesday, however, it hailed the signing
on Saturday of a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection
Agreement between China and Canada, sa ying the pact cast the
Nexen deal in a fresh light.
Canadian Prime Minister and Chinese President Hu Jintao
witnessed the signing of the agreement on Saturday on the
margins of an Asia-Pacific meeting in Vladivostok,
Russia.[ID: nL3E8K903K]
It is intended to ensure that two-way investment can take
place in a secure manner, with legally binding provisions
ensuring greater protection against discriminatory and arbitrary
practices, though it does not require each country to approve
each proposed investment.
The "China-Canada investment agreement is a game changer
toward serious consideration of approving the Nexen sale to the
state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC)," the
editorial said.
Ottawa is required under its foreign investment legislation
to determine whether the CNOOC bid would provide a "net benefit"
to Canada, a review that could extend into November.
Harper's cabinet appears to be divided on how to handle the
bid. At least two senior ministers are opposed to the a Chinese
state-owned company making such a large investment in the
country's resource sector, government sources say, while at
least one or two other senior ministers are leaning toward
approval.
Ultimately, Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who has promoted
closer business ties with Asia, will make the final decision.
He said on Friday his government would study the proposed
transaction particularly closely because it is so large and
because CNOOC is state owned. He has also said
reciprocity and public opinions were important
considerations.
Nearly two years ago, Canada blocked the proposed $39
billion takeover of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan < POT.TO> - the
world's largest fertilizer producer - by Anglo-Australian mining
giant BHP Billiton Ltd. <BH P.AX>
That decision raised questions about the Conservative
government's willingness to allow foreign ownership of the
country's major energy and mining assets.