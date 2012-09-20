CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 Nexen Inc shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to approve CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion offer to buy the Canadian oil and gas producer.

The company's common and preferred shareholders both strongly backed the bid by the Chinese state-controlled oil producer. CNOOC offered C$27.50 per common share for Nexen, which has operates in Canada, the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and elsewhere.

Nexen shares were up 9 Canadian cents to C$24.75 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.