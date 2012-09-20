Nigeria's Buhari expected to return from medical leave at weekend - presidency sources
ABUJA, June 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return home from medical leave at the weekend, presidency sources said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 Nexen Inc shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to approve CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion offer to buy the Canadian oil and gas producer.
The company's common and preferred shareholders both strongly backed the bid by the Chinese state-controlled oil producer. CNOOC offered C$27.50 per common share for Nexen, which has operates in Canada, the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and elsewhere.
Nexen shares were up 9 Canadian cents to C$24.75 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
ABUJA, June 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return home from medical leave at the weekend, presidency sources said on Tuesday.
June 6 Genel Energy's main Taq Taq oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan has seen falling output in 2017 but the rate of decline has slowed recently, the company said in a statement prepared for its annual general meeting on Tuesday.