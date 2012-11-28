* Companies pull, resubmit "joint voluntary notice"
* No new timing for CFIUS review provided
* Source calls move "routine"
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 27 China's state-owned
CNOOC Ltd and its Canadian takeover target Nexen Inc
have withdrawn and resubmitted an application for U.S.
approval of their $15.1 billion deal, as Canada gets close to
its decision on whether to approve the transaction.
The energy companies said on Tuesday that discussions with
the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
were still in progress, "with a view to completing the CFIUS
review process as expeditiously as possible."
In a brief statement, they did not provide a reason for, or
the timing of, the unexpected move. It was not immediately clear
whether the announcement meant the process had hit a snag or
signaled a delay in closing the deal, which has become a topic
of heated debate in Canada.
A spokesman from Nexen was not immediately available for
comment. A CNOOC official in the United States declined comment.
The companies filed for approval by CFIUS, an eight-member
panel chaired by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, because
Nexen has extensive operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
The review takes 75 days and appeared to be close to
conclusion. By law, CFIUS and the Treasury Department cannot
comment on reviews, and leaks about their deliberations are
rare.
A source familiar with the proposed transaction described
the refiling as "routine" and pointed out that other
transactions have gone through a similar process.
The panel has the power to negotiate or impose conditions,
including divestitures and security-control agreements to
mitigate any national security threats. In rare cases, a final
decision on whether to allow a deal goes to the president.
North of the border, Canada's Conservative government has
set a deadline of December 10 for deciding if CNOOC's takeover
of Nexen would bring a net benefit to the country. By law, it
must decide whether to approve the deal on that basis, though
the term "net benefit" remains imprecise.
Ottawa is trying to balance the need for foreign investment
to develop resources such as the Alberta oil sands with concern
that China and other countries could snap up a big chunk of the
energy sector and that state-owned companies might not play by
free-market rules.
The United States has proved skeptical in past years about
Chinese investments. CFIUS recently rejected a bid to build wind
farms in Oregon by Ralls Corp, owned by two executives of
China's Sany Group, and has blocked multiple deals by
Huawei Technologies Co, a Chinese telecom equipment
manufacturer.
Derek Scissors, research fellow at the Heritage Foundation
in Washington, said the resubmission may not be a major
stumbling block for the transaction.
"It typically occurs when there's a declaration by the
applicant that runs afoul of a CFIUS regulation but can be
reformulated. The reformulations usually are procedural, not
material."