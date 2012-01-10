* Says CEO Marvin Romanow resigns
* CFO Kevin Reinhart named interim CEO
* Nexen Canada Executive Vice President Gary Nieuwenburg
also leaving co
* Long Lake project woes may have a role in changes-analyst
Jan 9 Nexen Inc said its Chief
Executive Marvin Romanow is leaving the Canadian independent oil
producer effective immediately and Chief Financial Officer Kevin
Reinhart will serve as interim CEO.
The company is conducting a search for a new CEO, Nexen said
in a statement. Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis declined to
comment on the management change and said the company would
offer further details on Tuesday.
Gary Nieuwenburg, executive vice president of Nexen Canada,
is also leaving the company effective immediately, Nexen said.
Nexen's board felt it was time for change and new
leadership, and that there wasn't one specific factor that led
to these executive changes, FirstEnergy Capital analyst Michael
Dunn said in a note.
"However, given the level of association and involvement of
Messrs. Romanow and Nieuwenburg with the Long Lake project, it
is safe to assume that continued disappointments there played a
role in these departures," Dunn said.
Nexen's C$6.1 billion Long Lake project in northern Alberta
has never come close to producing at its nameplate capacity of
72,000 barrels of oil per day due to a series of technical and
operating issues.
Nexen holds 65 percent of Long Lake, while China's top
offshore oil company, CNOOC Ltd holds the remaining
stake. Nexen has been forced to spend billions of dollars to fix
the poorly performing project.
Nexen, which also failed to renew its license to operate in
Yemen, has seen its shares fall 21.6 percent over the past 12
months, compared with a 13 percent drop in the Toronto Stock
Exchange's oil and gas group index..
While investors have pressed the company to take fast steps
to improve the share price, Romanow looked mostly to longer-term
prospects to raise the company's production and profits.
Those prospects include new output from a West African oil
field, improved performance from Long Lake and the eventual
development of its promising Gulf of Mexico discoveries.
Romanow did not offer investors more immediate remedies,
though the company has looked for a partner to buy into its
shale gas assets in northern British Columbia and last year
quietly mulled selling the entire company.
In November, Nexen forecast 2012 output of 185,000-220,000
barrels of oil equivalent a day before royalties, compared with
200,000-215,000 bpd in 2011.
The possible fall in production is primarily due to Nexen's
exit from Yemen after 18 years in the country.
The company is also planning on higher production from its
North Sea assets, which include the Buzzard field and the Golden
Eagle discovery.
Shares of the company closed at C$17.07 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.