Deal to close in Q1 2012

Nov 29 Canada's sixth-largest oil producer Nexen Inc said it would sell a 40 percent stake in its northeast British Columbia assets for C$700 million ($678.7 million) to help develop its gas-rich lands in the region.

Nexen, which is selling the interest to a consortium led by Japan's Inpex Corp, forecast 2012 output of 185,000-220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) before royalties. It has projected production of 200,000-215,000 boe/d this year.

A potential fall in production next year is primarily a result of the company exiting Yemen, where it failed to renegotiate its contract.

However, Nexen's share of output from the Total SA -operated Usan offshore project in West Africa could help compensate for the production losses from Yemen. Usan is expected to begin production in the first half of 2012.

The oil and gas producer pegged 2012 capital expenditures at C$2.7-C$3.2 billion, about 13-19 percent higher than its 2011 budget. It plans to spend most its budget on its Usan project, along with its Long Lake and Golden Eagle properties in Canada.

The company said it expects cash flow -- a key indicator of its ability to fund new drilling and projects -- of about C$2.8-C$3.3 billion next year. It devised its budget assuming an average oil price of $110 per bbl Brent.

TERMS OF THE DEAL

The deal comes after China's CNOOC Ltd closed its C$2.1 billion acquisition of Nexen's Long Lake partner, Opti Canada earlier this week.

Nexen said it will remain the operator of the British Columbia assets, with a 60 percent stake.

The company's British Columbia assets include properties in the Horn River, Cordova and Liard basins. The region has garnered attention for massive natural gas reserves trapped in shale rock and is being compared with the prolific Barnett shale play in Texas.

Nexen said it would receive half of the total consideration as an upfront payment under the deal, which is slated to close in the first quarter next year.

The parties will also jointly investigate the feasibility of a potential downstream project including LNG exports from the assets.

The company said Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted as its financial adviser.

Nexen shares closed up 41 Canadian cents, or nearly 3 percent, at C$15.27 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. They are down 29 percent in the past 12 months. ($1 = 1.0313 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)