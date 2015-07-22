FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, July 22 A Nexen Energy senior executive said on Wednesday it will likely take months to find the root cause of an oil sands pipeline leak in northern Alberta that was one of North America's largest-ever oil-related spills on land.

Nexen, a subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd, is also putting a higher priority on the clean-up and investigation than restarting its Kinosis oil sands project, Ron Bailey, Nexen's senior vice president of Canadian operations, said during a tour of the site. (Reporting by Mike De Souza; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)