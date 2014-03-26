SEOUL, March 26 South Korea's Nexen Tire Corp said on Wednesday that it was considering constructing a factory in Czech Republic, after the South Korean firm secured new customers like Volkswagen in Europe.

"We are considering (the plant) as we need to expand production capacity for the mid and long-term, but nothing has been decided," Nexen Tire told South Korea's stock exchange.

The company, which has manufacturing facilities in South Korea and China, has supplied tires to Volkswagen and its Czech unit Skoda Auto as well as Fiat. Nexen Tire is also a supplier to Hyundai Motor, which has a factory in Czech Republic. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)