BRIEF-AEON Credit Service M Bhd says qtrly net profit 80.1 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 290.8 million rgt versus 258.3 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 80.1 million rgt versus 68.1 million rgt
PARIS Dec 2 BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday it is selling a 4 percent stake in French real estate group Nexity via a share placement on the market.
The 2,161,722 million shares are being placed through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price range of 29.25 euros to 31 euros, according to Societe Generale, which is acting as sole bookrunner for the placement.
Following the placement, BPCE will still own 36.5 percent of Nexity, BPCE said in a statement. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgSAg7) Further company coverage: