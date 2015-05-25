PARIS May 25 France's Nexity said
bank Groupe BPCE had sold a 10.2 percent stake in the company to
two institutional investors, Credit Agricole Assurance and
Credit Mutuel Arkea, as well as 0.54 pct to New Port, a company
controlled by the real estate company's executives.
Nexity added that New Port had agreed to buy another stake
of up to 1.48 percent of Nexity by July 8 at the same price, or
35.5 euros a share.
Once the operations are completed, New Port will have
crossed the threshold of 5 percent of Nexity's share capital,
while the concert group formed by New Port, Credit Mutuel Arkea
and 188 Nexity key managers and employees would hold about 17.43
percent of the share capital.
"New Port has stated that it intends to keep its stake over
the long term," Nexity said in a statement issued on Monday.
BPCE had sold 3 percent of Nexity in December to New Port.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by David Evans)