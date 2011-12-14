TOKYO Online gaming firm Nexon Co (3659.T), a fast-growing Asian rival to U.S.-based Zynga, opened up slightly at 1,307 yen on its Tokyo trading debut on Wednesday, following its $1.2 billion IPO, Japan's biggest this year.

The IPO was priced at 1,300 yen.

Nexon, founded in South Korea almost two decades ago, offers PC-based games for free, while charging users small fees for in-game virtual items such as clothing for avatars -- a so-called freemium model that analysts see as relatively recession-proof.

The broader market was down 0.5 percent .N225, while domestic rivals Gree (3632.T) and DeNA (2432.T) were each down more than one percent.

