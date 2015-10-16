By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 NexPoint Advisors, a unit of
Highland Capital Management, asked business development company
TICC Capital Corp to hold a fair election of directors in a
lawsuit in US District Court in Connecticut last week, as
competing firms battle for control.
NexPoint, which has been a TICC shareholder since August, is
asking for six directors to become board members at an Oct 27
special meeting of TICC stockholders as part of its bid to
become the investment adviser.
NexPoint "seeks to require TICC and its Board of Directors
to hold a fair election of directors at the upcoming special
meeting, rather than the rigged Soviet-style election defendants
have now made clear they intend to hold," NexPoint said in the
lawsuit.
TICC, which typically invests between US$5m and US$50m in
middle-market companies, and also purchases debt and equity
tranches of Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), has rejected
NexPoint's lawsuit.
"We are aware of NexPoint's lawsuit and believe its claims
to be without merit," a TICC spokesperson said. "We believe that
NexPoint's nominations for election to our board at the October
27 stockholder meeting are invalid."
The BDC sector is under pressure due to deteriorating credit
quality of their loan portfolios leading several BDCs to cut
their dividends due to performance.
TICC said in August that its investment adviser had agreed
to be bought by Benefit Street Partners, a unit of Providence
Equity Partners. Later in August, Highland's NexPoint took its
offer public. In September, TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), the
direct lending platform of TPG's credit-investment arm,
announced its proposal, according to news releases.
"Commencing litigation was necessary to protect the
stockholder franchise," said Thomas Surgent, partner and deputy
general counsel of NexPoint. "We believe company management is
conducting a sham election process designed to mislead
stockholders and prevent them from choosing the best directors
for their company. We strongly believe this conduct materially
harms stockholders and is illegal."
A spokesman for Benefit Street Partners declined to comment.
TAKEOVER PLAN
As part of its plan, NexPoint offered to take a perpetual
1.25% management fee, which it said would save TICC US$26m over
10 years, and would waive another US$20m of management fees,
according to Surgent.
NexPoint also offered TICC's stockholders a loyalty program
- it currently uses a similar program in its NexPoint Credit
Strategies Fund - where NexPoint provides a match of 2% on each
share for any shareholder that stays in for more than 12 months.
"It's a very novel program it's something that we could
implement immediately upon becoming manager," Surgent said.
On Oct 9 NexPoint said it was increasing its proposal to
include support for a tender offer or share repurchase program
of between US$50m and US$100m, according to a news release.
The closing of TICC's acquisition by Benefit Street Partners
is contingent upon TICC's stockholders approving a new
investment advisory agreement and electing four new independent
directors, according to an Aug 4 release. As part of the
acquisition, Benefit Street said that it would transition TICC's
portfolio from syndicated loans and CLOs to focus on private
debt investments.
TPG Specialty Lending made a counter bid and said Sept 16 it
was proposing to buy TICC Capital in a stock-for-stock
transaction. That proposal was rejected by a special committee
of TICC's board of directors, according to a Sept 21 news
release.
"TSLX is the only proposal delivering substantial upfront
value directly to stockholders, the true owners of TICC," said
Josh Easterly, TPG Specialty chairman and co-chief executive
officer.
"The other proposals would deliver no upfront premium and
put stockholders' investment in the hands of external managers
with clear track records of significant underperformance," he
said. "Our offer is real, clearly delivers value and we believe
in the best interest of TICC stockholders."
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)