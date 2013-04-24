April 24 Nexstar Broadcasting Group and
Mission Broadcasting Inc said they would buy privately held
Communications Corporation of America and White Knight
Broadcasting for $270 million.
The deal involves 19 television stations in Louisiana and
Texas, out of which Nexstar will acquire 11 stations that belong
to Communications Corporation of America while Mission
Broadcasting will acquire the rest.
Nexstar said the deal would boost the number of stations it
owns, operates or provides sales and services to 91, reaching
about 13.9 percent of U.S. television households in 48 markets.
The company said the stations would immediately add to its
earnings and contribute about $100 million to its revenue in
2014.
Houlihan Lokey acted as CCA's financial adviser for the
deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Shares of Irving, Texas-based Nexstar were up 5 percent in
extended trade. It closed at $22.45 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.