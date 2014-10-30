Oct 30 Nexstim Ltd

* Says Nexstim Plc's prospectus supplemented - indicative price range lowered, number of offer shares increased and subscription period extended

* Maximum number of offer shares that may be issued in offering (excluding additional 431,034 offer shares in case of oversubscription) is increased to 3,937,007 new shares

* Indicative price range of offering is decreased to 6.35-6.40 euros per offer share

* Offer price may not be higher than 6.40 euros

* Says subscription period for institutional offering, retail offering in Finland and retail offering in Sweden is extended until Nov. 3