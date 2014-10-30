Oct 30 Nexstim Ltd
* Says Nexstim Plc's prospectus supplemented - indicative
price range lowered, number of offer shares increased and
subscription period extended
* Maximum number of offer shares that may be issued in
offering (excluding additional 431,034 offer shares in case of
oversubscription) is increased to 3,937,007 new shares
* Indicative price range of offering is decreased to
6.35-6.40 euros per offer share
* Offer price may not be higher than 6.40 euros
* Says subscription period for institutional offering,
retail offering in Finland and retail offering in Sweden is
extended until Nov. 3
