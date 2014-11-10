Nov 10 Nexstim Ltd

* Announces final results of IPO

* Says within subscription period investors subscribed for a total of 2,412,539 shares

* Says has raised about 15.3 million euros before costs

* Says trading in company's shares is expected to commence on or about Nov. 14

* Says Pareto Securities AB acted as lead financial advisor and joint arranger and UB Securities Ltd acted as Financial Co-advisor and Joint Arranger