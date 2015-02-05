BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA DKK 320 mln, above expectations
* STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN GN HEARING AND GN AUDIO – RESOUND LINX 3D ANNOUNCED AT AAA
Feb 5 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* Says receives "New Segment" development order
* Received an initial development order, valued at $100,000, from a new client in its "NEXT-enabled market" sector
* The main part of the order is for consultancy
* Says can not disclose the client company or specific applications being developed
* Gemalto nv - Gemalto's secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets