Nov 4 NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

* Says Bert Nordberg former CEO of Sony Ericsson, member of NEXT Biometrics Advisory Board is exercising total of 20,000 share options at a price of 25 Norwegian crowns per share

* After the exercise Nordberg will have in total 30,000 shares in NEXT Biometrics group ASA