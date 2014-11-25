Nov 25 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Q3 revenue 1.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 0.0 million crowns

* Q3 operating loss 14.7 million crowns versus loss 7.3 million crowns

* Says volume markets for fingerprint sensors are still in their infancy and sales cycles take more time than anticipated

* Says fingerprint sensor market will experience a strong and sustained growth in the years to come