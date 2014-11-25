BRIEF-Globe telecom signed 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank
* Signed 10-year 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank Inc
Nov 25 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* Q3 revenue 1.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 0.0 million crowns
* Q3 operating loss 14.7 million crowns versus loss 7.3 million crowns
* Says volume markets for fingerprint sensors are still in their infancy and sales cycles take more time than anticipated
* Says volume markets for fingerprint sensors are still in their infancy and sales cycles take more time than anticipated

* Says fingerprint sensor market will experience a strong and sustained growth in the years to come
