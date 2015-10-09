OSLO Oct 9 Norwegian fingerprint sensor maker
Next Biometrics said on Friday it plans to raise 120
million Norwegian crowns ($14.78 million) from Greenbridge
Partners, a firm founded by Swedish investors Melker Schorling
and Ola Rollen.
"Greenbridge Partners Ltd has undertaken a thorough process
before making the investment decision," Next said in a
statement.
Melker Schorling is one of Sweden's most prominent investors
and his investment company Melker Schorling AB owns
major stakes in companies like measurement technology and
software firm Hexagon, lock maker Assa Abloy
and security firm Securitas.
Ola Rollen, CEO at Hexagon, also holds a stake in Next's
Swedish biometrics peer Fingerprint Cards. During
Rollen's 15-year reign at Hexagon, the firm's market value has
risen from a few billion Swedish crowns to the current 95
billion.
Next plans to hold an extraordinary meeting of its
shareholders to approve the planned issue of two million shares
at a price of 60 crowns each.
Greenbridge Partners also said it had agreed to buys 333,333
shares from Ecomnex Holding AS, a company wholly owned by board
member Ngoc Minh Dinh, at 60 crowns each.
($1 = 8.1173 Norwegian crowns)
