LONDON Jan 19 British clothing retailer Next
said on Tuesday a "procedural oversight" relating to the
payment of dividends meant it had infringed UK company law and
it would have to convene a meeting of shareholders to remedy the
situation.
The issue relates to the payment of one ordinary interim
dividend and three special interim dividends in 2014 and 2015.
Next said that whilst it had sufficient reserves to pay the
dividends at the time that they were made, the law required this
to be demonstrated by reference to interim accounts filed at
Britain's Companies House prior to payment.
It said those interim accounts were not filed with Companies
House until after the dividends had been paid and after the
lapse had been identified, resulting in a technical breach of
the UK Companies Act 2006.
Next said there was no change to its financial outlook, the
matter had no impact on its ability to continue to return
surplus cash to investors, its past accounts would not need to
be restated and no fines or other penalties had been incurred.
However, it has convened a Feb. 10 meeting of shareholders
to seek approval for a resolution to "address the situation and
put all parties back in the position they were intended to be
had the full technical requirements of the Act been complied
with at the time the relevant distributions (dividends) were
made."
Earlier this month, Next reported disappointing sales in the
run-up to Christmas, blaming unusually warm weather.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)