LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's second biggest clothing retailer Next posted an 8.2 percent rise in first half profit, helped by a strong performance from its Directory internet and catalogue business as well as new store openings.

The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and about 200 more overseas, said on Thursday it made a pretax profit of 271.8 million pounds ($429.81 million) in the first half to July 27.

That compares to 251.3 million pounds in the same period last year and analysts' average forecast of 268 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent to 1.68 billion pounds, with retail sales down 0.9 percent but Directory sales up 8.3 percent. An interim dividend of 36 pence, up 16.1 percent, is being paid.