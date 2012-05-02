* Q1 total sales up 1.4 pct, vs forecast for flat to up 2
pct
* Q1 retail sales down 3.9 pct, Directory sales up 11.8 pct
* Maintains H1, FY guidance
* CEO says sold shares as getting married, moving house
* Shares up 2 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, May 2 Next, Britain's
second-biggest clothing retailer, said a strong March, when the
weather was fine, offset a weak April, when the cold and rain
kept shoppers at home, enabling the firm to hold its profit
outlook for the year.
"Pretty much sales went up and down with the temperature
gauge," chief executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters on Wednesday.
"March was good, we had some weeks that were double digit up
and April was the reverse," he said.
Although April this year was the wettest Britain has
experienced since records began Wolfson does not expect too much
damage.
"When you get a prolonged period of unusual weather it does
affect sales but on the whole these things tend to even out over
the year," he said.
DEFYING THE GLOOM
Many retailers are struggling as consumers grapple with
higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity
measures, as well as worries about job security, a stagnant
housing market and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
Next has generally defied the gloom, helped by its strong
online offer and new store openings.
Wolfson, a prominent eurosceptic and supporter of Britain's
ruling Conservative Party who sits in the upper house of
Parliament, said he did not expect news that the country had
dipped back into a technical recession to prompt a fresh slump
in consumer confidence.
"Who's going to say 'we're in technical recession so I'm not
going to go out and buy a new pair of trousers'?," he said.
Shares in Next rose 2 percent after the firm said total
sales increased 1.4 percent in the 13 weeks to April 28, its
fiscal first quarter. That compared with forecasts in a range
for 0-2 percent in a Reuters poll.
Retail sales fell 3.9 percent, versus forecasts in a range
of flat to down 5 percent, while sales at its Directory online
and catalogue business were up 11.8 percent versus forecasts of
a 10-15 percent rise.
Next was up against tough comparative numbers as last year's
first quarter sales rose 5.2 percent, boosted by an
exceptionally warm Easter and a Royal Wedding. Second-quarter
comparatives are less demanding.
The firm maintained its forecast issued in March and said
first-half profit should be ahead of last year.
It is budgeting for total sales to be up 1-4 percent in its
first half, with retail sales in a range of flat to down 3
percent, and Directory sales up 9-12 percent.
It is also budgeting for 2011/12 sales growth of 1-4
percent, pretax profit of 560-610 million pounds ($908-$989
million), and earnings per share growth 5 percent ahead of the
growth in profit.
GETTING MARRIED
Prior to Wednesday's update Next shares had risen by nearly
a third in value over the past year, though they did fall last
month after Wolfson sold 3.8 million pounds of stock.
"I sold pretty much straight after our (annual) results, so
when the market had the maximum amount of information, I only
sold 7 percent of my holding, and I'm just about to get married
so I'm looking to move house," he said.
The shares were up 53 pence at 2,948 pence at 0859 GMT,
valuing the business at 5.01 billion pounds.
"The shares are trading only in line with the UK
clothing and homewares peers, which seems incongruous with the
quality of the company's management and consequently the
earnings stream," said Panmure Gordon analyst Jean Roche.