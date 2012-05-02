* Q1 total sales up 1.4 pct, vs forecast for flat to up 2
pct
* Q1 retail sales down 3.9 pct, Directory sales up 11.8 pct
* Maintains H1 guidance
* Expects H1 profit ahead of last year
LONDON, May 2 Next, Britain's
second-biggest clothing retailer, met forecasts for quarterly
sales, with a weak performance from its stores offset by strong
trading at its Directory home shopping business.
Next said on Wednesday total sales were up 1.4 percent in
the 13 weeks to April 28, its first quarter. That compared with
a forecasts in a range for 0-2 percent in a Reuters poll.
Retail sales fell 3.9 percent, versus forecasts in a range
of flat to down 5 percent, while sales at its Directory online
and catalogue business were up 11.8 percent versus forecasts of
a 10-15 percent rise.
Next's stores were up against tough comparative numbers as
last year's first quarter was boosted by an exceptionally warm
Easter and a Royal Wedding. Second-quarter comparatives are less
demanding.
"There has been little change in our product costs, gross
margins or selling prices in the first quarter and we expect
this to continue into the second quarter," it said.
Next maintained guidance issued in March and said first-half
profit should be ahead of last year.
It is budgeting for total sales to be up 1-4 percent in its
first half, with retail sales in a range of flat to down 3
percent, and Directory sales up 9-12 percent.
It is also budgeting for 2011/12 sales growth of 1-4 percent
and a pretax profit of 560-610 million pounds ($908-$989
million).
Next said it now expected earnings per share to rise 6
percent, up from previous guidance of 5 percent.
Many retailers are struggling as consumers grapple with
higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity
measures, and worry about job security, a stagnant housing
market and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
Next has generally defied the gloom, helped by its strong
online offer and new store openings.
Its shares increased by nearly a third in value over the
past year, though they did fall last month after chief executive
Simon Wolfson sold 3.8 million pounds of stock.
The shares closed at 2,929 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
business at 4.9 billion pounds.