LONDON Jan 4 Next, Britain's No. 2 clothing retailer, posted an increase in second-half sales and kept its full-year profit forecast, justifying its strategy of not discounting prior to Christmas.

Kicking off the post-Christmas UK retail reporting season on Wednesday, Next, which has a long standing policy of never going on sale before Christmas, said it expected a year to end-Jan. 2012 pretax profit 7 million pounds either side of 565 million pounds ($883.38 million).

Next said total sales, excluding VAT sales tax, rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in the Aug. 1 to Dec. 24 period.

That compares with analysts' forecasts of a rise of 3-4 percent and an increase of 3.3 percent in the third quarter.

Sales at its over 500 stores in the UK and Ireland fell 2.7 percent.

But this was offset by a 16.9 percent leap in sales at its home shopping service Next Directory.

The firm said it was budgeting for modest growth in overall sales in the 2011-12 year with pretax profit only slightly up on 2010-11.

"We anticipate that Next will generate in the order of 200 million pounds of surplus cash after capital investment, tax and dividends which we intend to return to shareholders through share buybacks," it added.

Shares in Next, which have risen 37 percent over the last year, closed Tuesday at 2,737 pence, valuing the business at 4.68 billion pounds ($7.32 billion).