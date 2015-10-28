LONDON Oct 28 British clothing retailer Next posted third-quarter sales in line with previous guidance and left full-year forecasts broadly unchanged.

Next, which trades from more than 500 shops in Britain and Ireland, about 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and its Directory catalogue and internet business, said on Wednesday full-price sales rose 6.0 percent in the quarter to Oct. 24.

That outcome is just above the mid-point of its second-half guidance range of up 3.5 percent to 7.5 percent.

Next forecast a 2015-16 pretax profit of 810 million pounds ($1.24 billion) to 845 million pounds. It was previously forecasting 805 million pounds to 845 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6533 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)