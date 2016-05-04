LONDON May 4 British clothing retailer Next
downgraded its annual sales guidance for the third time
in five months, citing a possible further slowdown in consumer
spending.
Next said on Wednesday that it now expected full-price sales
for its 2016-17 year to be between 3.5 percent lower and 3.5
percent higher, widening the range from a previous forecast for
sales to be down 1 percent to up 4 percent.
The retailer, which trades from over 500 shops in Britain
and Ireland and about 200 in more than 40 countries overseas,
said total sales fell 0.2 percent in the 13 weeks to May 2, its
fiscal first quarter.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)