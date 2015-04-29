(Adds detail, background, shares)
LONDON, April 29 Next, Britain's
second-largest clothing retailer, posted first-quarter sales
slightly ahead of its own guidance on Wednesday, benefiting from
the earlier launch of a summer catalogue and warmer weather.
Shares in the firm were up 3.1 percent at 1037 GMT, the
second-biggest rise on Britain's FTSE 100 index of blue-chip
companies, after it also maintained its annual sales and profit
forecasts and said it would pay another special dividend of 90
million pounds ($138 million).
Shares in bigger rival Marks & Spencer were up 1.9
percent.
Next has outperformed peers for a decade due to a strong
online offer, new store openings and diversification into new
product areas, such as homewares, as well as overseas.
The firm, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and almost 200 overseas as well as the Directory
catalogue and internet business, said full price sales rose 3.2
percent in the 13 weeks to April 25, ahead of guidance for the
first half of flat to up 3 percent.
It said the outcome was flattered about 0.6 percentage
points by the earlier launch of its "New-In" brochure, which
helpfully coincided with much better weather.
Next's full-price retail sales were up 0.5 percent, while
Directory sales were up 7.0 percent.
"Given the fashion range problems this spring and worries
about slowing Directory sales growth, the City will be pleased
to see Directory sales looking strong," said independent retail
analyst Nick Bubb.
Next's total sales rose 4.1 percent, reflecting a bigger
winter end-of-season sale and a larger mid-season sale in
Directory.
Last month Next cut its sales guidance for the year to the
end of January 2016, highlighting weaker collections and tough
comparative numbers in the spring and summer.
That guidance was maintained on Wednesday -- total full
price sales of 1.5-5.5 percent. Pretax profit is forecast at
785-835 million pounds ($1.20-$1.28 billion), growth of 0.4-6.7
percent.
Shares in the firm are up 10 percent so far this year and in
the first quarter remained above its buyback price limit of
68.27 pounds.
This meant Next did not use surplus cash to retire any
shares in the period and will therefore pay a further special
dividend of 60 pence per share on Aug. 3.
