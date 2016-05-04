* Sees risk of worse sales decline this year
* Erratic British weather clouds picture
* Lowers forecast range for annual profit
(Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, May 4 Next, Britain's most
successful clothing retailer over the past decade, warned that
its sales could fall as much as 3.5 percent this year, hit by a
cool spring and signs of a slowdown in consumer spending.
Next said that it now expected full-price sales for its
2016-17 year to be anything between 3.5 percent lower and 3.5
percent higher, widening the range from a previous forecast for
sales to be down 1 percent to up 4 percent.
The downgrade was Next's third in five months and underlined
the difficulties facing rivals including Marks & Spencer
. Next had warned in March that this year could be its
toughest since the financial crisis of 2008.
The fickle British weather was partly to blame for the
recent negative trends, Next said, noting that last year March
and April were warmer.
"Without having had any good weather it's very difficult to
know how much of the underperformance is down to weather and how
much is down to the general consumer," Next Chief Executive
Simon Wolfson said in an interview on Wednesday.
A recovery in temperatures in the past few days had driven a
pick-up in sales.
"We think it's more than likely we're at a low point. The
weather has only just turned but what we've seen so far is that
as the weather's turned it's quite a significant turnaround,"
Wolfson said.
British retail sales fell at the sharpest rate in more than
four years last month, after cold weather turned shoppers away
from new spring and summer clothes, the Confederation of British
Industry said last week. It also noted that more money was going
on leisure and entertainment.
COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE
Shares in Next rose 4 percent to 5,185 pence at 0930 GMT,
which Cantor analyst Freddie George put down to relief.
"These figures are not quite as bad as people feared," he
said.
The stock had lost 4 percent over the previous month, and
since the beginning of the year, it has plunged 30 percent
lagging Britain's bluechip index which was down 1 percent.
Analysts had questioned whether there were company specific
issues, such as the maturity of its Directory catalogue and
internet business, and intense competition.
Wolfson denied that there were more fundamental problems.
"The big issue we identified in the fourth quarter last year
was the stock availability issue which we have corrected," he
said.
Next said that as a result of its uncertainty over sales it
was also cutting its pretax profit forecast and now expected
profit in the range of 748 million pounds ($1.09 billion) to 852
million pounds, compared to a previous range of 784 million
pounds to 858 million pounds.
Analysts currently expect Next to report annual pretax
profit of 829 million pounds according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.6871 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)