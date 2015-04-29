LONDON, April 29 Next, Britain's second
biggest clothing retailer, maintained its annual profit forecast
after posting first-quarter sales slightly ahead of its own
guidance and said it would pay another special dividend.
The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and almost 200 stores overseas as well as the Directory
catalogue and internet business, said on Wednesday full price
sales rose 3.2 percent in the 13 weeks to April 25.
That was ahead of company guidance for the first half of
flat to up 3 percent.
Next said sales in the first quarter were flattered by the
earlier launch of its summer "New-In" brochure, which helpfully
coincided with much warmer weather. It estimated this timing
effect increased its reported number by around 0.6 percent.
Full price retail sales were up 0.5 percent, while Directory
sales were up 7.0 percent.
The firm said total sales were up 4.1 percent, reflecting a
better winter end-of-season sale and a larger mid-season sale in
Directory.
Last month Next cut its sales guidance for 2015-16,
highlighting weaker collections and tough comparative numbers in
the spring and summer.
That guidance was maintained on Wednesday - total full price
sales of 1.5-5.5 percent in the year to end Jan. 2016.
Pretax profit is forecast at 785-835 million pounds
($1.20-$1.28 billion), growth of 0.4-6.7 percent.
During the first quarter Next's share price remained above
its buyback price limit of 68.27 pounds, so it did not use
surplus cash to retire any shares in the period.
The firm will therefore pay a further special dividend of 60
pence per share on August 3.
($1 = 0.6517 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)