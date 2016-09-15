LONDON, Sept 15 British clothing retailer Next
reported a 1.5 percent fall in first half profit on
Thursday and said trading since July had been challenging and
volatile.
Next has been Britain's most successful clothing retailer of
the last decade but it warned in March that 2016 could be its
toughest year since 2008, given underlying weakness in demand
for clothing which dates back to late 2015. Its shares have
fallen by over a quarter so far this year.
The firm, which trades from over 500 shops in Britain and
Ireland, some 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and online,
said on Thursday it made a pretax profit of 342 million pounds
($452.8 million) in the six months to the end of July.
It said full price sales were down 0.3 percent on a
comparable basis.
($1 = 0.7553 pounds)
