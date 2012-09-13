* Says August, Sept unusually quiet
* Maintains year guidance
* H1 pretax profit 251 million pounds, up 10.2 pct
* Interim dividend 31 pence, up 12.7 pct
LONDON, Sept 13 British clothing retailer Next
said sales in August and early September had been
disappointing during what had been an unusually quiet period,
after it posted a 10.2 percent rise in first half profit.
"We remain cautious about the economic outlook whilst
maintaining full year guidance that our sales, profits and
earnings per share will all move forward on last year," the firm
said on Thursday.
Next, which trades from over 500 stores in the UK and
Ireland, nearly 200 stores in over 30 countries overseas, and
the Next Directory online and catalogue business, made a pretax
profit of 251 million pounds ($404 million)in the six months to
July 28.
That compares with analyst forecasts of 234-254 million
pounds and reflected a 4.8 percent rise in revenue to 1.64
billion pounds.
Earnings per share rose 18.7 percent to 118.5 pence, boosted
by share buybacks of 112 million pounds and lower tax rates,
while the interim dividend was raised 12.7 percent to 31 pence.
Last month Next raised its guidance for 2012-13 pretax
profit to 575-620 million pounds, equating to growth of 0.8-8.7
percent on 2011-12.
It forecast total sales growth in 2012-13 of 2-4.5 percent
and said it expected EPS to grow 6 percent more than the growth
in pretax profit.
Many British retailers are finding the going tough as
consumers hold back spending in the face of inflation, meagre
wage increases, employment fears and government austerity
measures.
Last week an industry survey said underlying UK sales fell
in August as the London Olympics failed to provide the hoped for
boost to demand.
Next, the official clothing and homeware supplier to the
Games, has generally defied the gloom, helped by its strong
online offer, a constant stream of new store openings and
diversification into homewares and overseas.
Shares in Next, which have risen by over a half over the
last year, closed Wednesday at 3,560 pence, valuing the business
at 5.87 billion pounds.