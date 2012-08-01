* H1 total sales up 4.5 pct vs guidance up 1-4 pct
LONDON, August 1 Next, Britain's
second-biggest clothing retailer, beat its target for first-half
sales growth, helped by a particularly robust performance from
its Directory home shopping business as the wet summer weather
encouraged shoppers to go online.
The firm, which trades from over 500 stores in the UK and
Ireland, nearly 200 stores in over 30 countries overseas, and
the Next Directory online and catalogue business, also said on
Wednesday it was modestly increasing and narrowing its sales and
profit target ranges for the 2012-13 year.
Next said its total sales rose 4.5 percent, excluding VAT
sales tax, in the six months to July 28.
That compares with a company objective of an increase of 1-4
percent and a rise of 1.4 percent in its first
quarter.
First half retail sales rose 0.2 percent versus guidance of
flat to down 3 percent, while Directory sales increased 13.3
percent compared with guidance of up 9-12 percent.
Next, the official clothing and homeware supplier to the
London 2012 Olympic Games, said it now anticipated total sales
growth in 2012-13 of 2-4.5 percent and group profit before tax
of 575-620 million pounds ($901-971 million), up from a previous
expectation of 560-610 million pounds.
After a 200 million pounds share buy back it expects full
year EPS to grow by 6 percent more than the growth in pretax
profit.
Although inflation and unemployment are falling many British
retailers are still struggling as consumers grapple with
sluggish wage growth and government austerity measures and worry
about a stagnant housing market and fallout from the euro zone
debt crisis.
Next has generally defied the gloom, helped by its strong
online offer, a constant stream of new store openings and its
diversification into homewares and overseas.
Shares in Next, which have risen over a third in the last
year, closed Tuesday at 3,232 pence, valuing the business at
about 5.33 billion pounds ($8.35 billion).