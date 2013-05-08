BRIEF-Seafarms Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 8 Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, posted a small rise in quarterly sales, with trade picking up after a slow start to its new financial year as the weather improved.
Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and almost 200 stores overseas, as well as the Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Wednesday total sales rose 2.2 percent in the 14 weeks to May 4, its fiscal first quarter.
That outcome is consistent with previous sales guidance for the full 2013-14 year of a rise of 1-4 percent.
Retail sales fell 1.9 percent, while Directory sales were up 8.9 percent.
Next maintained guidance for 2013-14 year pretax profit of 615-665 million pounds ($951 million-$1.03 billion) but said it remained cautious about the consumer environment.
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.