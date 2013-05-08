LONDON May 8 Next, Britain's second
biggest clothing retailer, posted a small rise in quarterly
sales, with trade picking up after a slow start to its financial
year as the weather improved.
Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and almost 200 stores overseas, as well as via a
Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Wednesday
total sales rose 2.2 percent in the 14 weeks to May 4, its
fiscal first quarter.
The outcome was consistent with previous sales guidance for
the full 2013-14 year of growth of between 1 percent and 4
percent. That guidance was maintained.
"Trading has been volatile and particularly poor through
March and early April. The marked upturn in sales in mid-April
corresponds to the break in the very cold weather," the firm
said.
Retail sales fell 1.9 percent, while Directory sales were up
8.9 percent.
Many British retailers have been finding the going tough as
household incomes continue to fall behind the rate of inflation.
Next has generally defied the economic gloom, helped by its
strong online offer, a constant stream of new store openings and
diversification into homewares and overseas markets.
However, it said it remained cautious about the consumer
environment.
"We anticipate that the continuing decline in real earnings
will depress discretionary spending for at least the next 18
months, if not longer," it said.
The company's shares have increased 22 percent over the last
six months, closing Tuesday at 4,425 pence, valuing the business
at 7.1 billion pounds ($11 billion).
The firm maintained guidance for 2013-14 year pretax profit
of 615-665 million pounds versus 622 million pounds in 2012-13.
That would give growth in earnings per share of 4-13 percent,
assuming completion of a planned 250 million pounds share
buyback.