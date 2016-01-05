LONDON Jan 5 British clothing retailer Next said on Tuesday its sales performance in the run-up to Christmas was disappointing, blaming unusually warm weather in November and December, poor stock availability and increased online competition.

The firm said Next brand full price sales in the 60 days from Oct. 26 to Dec. 24 were up 0.4 percent

That compares to company guidance for second half growth of 3.5-7.5 percent and follows third quarter growth of 6.0 percent.

Next said that thanks to good control of margins, costs and stock, along with healthy clearance rates it still expected to make a 2015-16 pretax profit of 817 million pounds ($1.20 billion), in line with guidance of 810-845 million pounds issued in October.

