* Also hit by poor stock availability and online competition
* Full-price sales growth slows to 0.4 pct vs year earlier
* Forecasts 2015-16 pretax profit of 817 mln stg, up 4.4 pct
* Shares fall by up to 5.5 pct
* Shares in M&S, Debenhams also lower
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 5 British clothing retailer Next
reported disappointing sales in the run-up to Christmas,
with the normally reliable company blaming unusually warm
weather for a slowdown that is expected to have hit the wider
sector.
Next has been the strongest player in Britain's clothing
sector for a decade and its shares fell by up to 5.5 percent on
Tuesday after it said full-price sales rose just 0.4 percent in
the two months to Dec. 24.
It also blamed poor stock availability and increased online
competition, worrying for a company seen as having one of the
industry's slickest logistics operations and online businesses.
The outcome compared with company guidance for second-half
growth of 3.5-7.5 percent and third-quarter growth of 6 percent.
The retailer said it now expects full-year pretax profit will be
at the lower end of its forecast range, but also announced
another special dividend payment.
Next, which trades from more than 500 shops in Britain and
Ireland, about 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and its
Directory catalogue and Internet business, is the first major
British retailer to report on festive sales and its poor
performance augurs badly for rivals.
Shares in Marks & Spencer, which is due to report on
Thursday, by fell up to 2.1 percent, while Debenhams,
dropped by as much as 2.5 percent.
Unlike Next, which has a longstanding policy of not
discounting before Christmas, those two retailers discounted
pre-Christmas.
Shares in Next have now lost more than 14 percent in the
past month as the sector was battered by worries that the mild
weather would hurt sales.
Britain recorded some of the hottest November and December
temperatures on record, depressing demand for winter clothing,
and the retailer produced a graphic showing the correlation
between the warm weather and weaker sales.
"The reality is that the vast majority of underperformance
is about weather," Chief Executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters.
"My guess is that most but not all clothing retailers will
have been affected in a similar way," he said.
However, he said the slowdown in growth in Next Directory's
sales to 2 percent from 6.2 percent in the third quarter was
compounded by poor stock availability at its smaller brochures.
Wolfson pledged to completely resolve that problem by Christmas
2016.
But he also highlighted that online competition was getting
tougher as industry-wide service propositions catch up with
Directory.
"It was always going to happen. That window of Next having
such a big lead in terms of its evening service (order before 10
pm for next-day delivery) has now disappeared," he said.
Thanks to good control of margins, costs and stock, along
with healthy clearance rates in its post-Christmas sale Next
expects to make a 2015-16 pretax profit of 817 million pounds
($1.20 billion), towards the lower end of previous guidance of
810-845 million pounds, but up 4.4 percent on 2014-15.
"The disappointing Directory results are likely to resurrect
concerns re the maturity of the Directory channel," said Cantor
Fitzgerald analyst Freddie George, who has a "buy" stance on the
stock.
"Next, however, has an outstanding record and has achieved
guidance even if it is at the lower end of the range in a
volatile trading environment."
The retailer, which has a well-established policy of
returning surplus cash to shareholders through share buybacks or
special dividends, also said it would pay another special
dividend of 60 pence. It maintained its share buyback limit at
69.62 pounds.
Next is budgeting for full-price sales growth in the
2016-2017 year of 1 percent to 6 percent, with profit growing in
line with sales.
($1 = 0.6793 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton)