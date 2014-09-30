Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON, Sept 30 Next Plc
* Shares open 4.5 percent lower after warns may have to cut profit guidance if warm UK weather continues. Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Ubisoft expands its creative force with the opening of two new studios