LONDON Oct 29 Britain's No.2 clothing retailer Next cut its profit guidance on Wednesday after unusually warm weather suppressed demand for its winter wears, sending an ominous sign to rivals ahead of the crucial Christmas season.

Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland, about 200 stores overseas, and through its Directory internet and catalogue business, said profit for the full-year was expected to be within a range of 750 million pounds (1.2 billion) to 790 million pounds.

That was lower than previous guidance of 775-815 million pounds.

The firm made the cut after sales for the 13 weeks to Oct. 25, its fiscal third quarter, grew by 5.4 percent, below its previous forecast of 10 percent. It had warned on Sept. 30 that profit forecasts could be reduced if the warm weather persisted. (1 US dollar = 0.6193 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)