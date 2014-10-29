* Q3 sales up 5.4 pct vs 10 pct f'cast
* Q4 sales growth f'cast cut to 1 pct
* FY profit range cut to 750-790 mln stg
* Shares down as much as 4.4 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Oct 29 Britain's No.2 clothing retailer
Next Plc cut its profit guidance after an unusually warm
autumn left its coats, scarves and jumpers stuck on shop
shelves, sending an ominous sign to rivals ahead of the
Christmas season.
Shares in Next fell as much as 4.4 percent, dragging down
rivals Marks & Spencer and Debenhams as the
company spelt out the impact on demand of Britain's driest-ever
September and mild October.
After a strong summer, third-quarter sales in the 13 weeks
to Oct. 25 grew just 5.4 percent on a year before, below a
previous 10 percent forecast from the company whose mid-market
ranges targeting young professionals and families are a
ubiquitous presence in Britain's town centres and out-of-town
malls.
It cut fourth-quarter sales expectations from 4 percent
growth to 1 percent and said it now expected profit for the full
year to be in a range of 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to
790 million, still 8 to 14 percent higher than a year ago but
lower than previous guidance of 775 to 815 million.
"If we are able to be in the range we'll deliver earnings
per share growth of between 10 and 16 percent, I think even in
the worst-case scenario we are not looking at an unacceptable
performance," Next Chief Executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters.
Next, Britain's no. 2 clothing retailer by sales after Marks
& Spencer, had warned on Sept. 30 that profit forecasts could be
reduced if the warm weather persisted.
Its latest comments have particular resonance for the retail
sector, since the group has outperformed rivals for a decade due
to a strong online offer, new stores and diversification into
new product areas such as homewares as well as into new overseas
markets.
SECTOR SALES
Wolfson said despite the prospect of a lot more stock to
shift over Christmas it would not discount before its popular
Boxing Day sale, a tactic that many retailers have employed with
varying success.
"We never discount before Christmas, haven't done for 20
years," Wolfson said. "If we need to hit it hard we will do for
the first day of the sale, so it becomes a cost issue rather
than an ongoing operational issue."
With temperatures in the south of England forecast to hit 20
Celsius this week, less than two months before Christmas, many
rivals however could again resort to displaying the sea of red
"sale" signs that decorated the country's retail centres last
year.
"The sector read-through for clothing suggests a risk of a
highly promotional run-in to Christmas," Investec analysts said.
Looking to next year, Wolfson said Next would take a more
cautious stance on its first-half outlook after this summer's
trade benefited strongly from good weather, however second-half
comparatives would now be soft.
Less people spending money on warm clothes now, coupled with
low fuel prices and the warm weather keeping home energy bills
down meant customers may be ready to splash the cash in future,
Wolfson added.
Shares in Next, which began the day up 24 percent on a year
ago, were down 1.9 percent to 6,315 pence at 0910 GMT.
The company, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain
and Ireland, about 200 overseas and through its Directory
internet and catalogue business, also said on Wednesday it did
not intend to pay any further special dividends this year but
could still make share buybacks.
Analyst Freddie George at brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald kept
his "buy" rating on Next. "Our view is that the current slippage
is completely due to the mild weather, the underlying trend for
consumption remains positive and the comparatives for next year
ease."
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Holmes)