* Cuts sales guidance for 2015-16
* Says ranges not as good as last year
* Says faces tougher comparative sales numbers
* 2014-15 profit up 12.5 pct
* Shares down 3.4 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, March 19 British clothing retailer Next
cut its sales guidance for 2015-16, highlighting weaker
collections after reporting a 12.5 percent rise in annual profit
and a dividend increase.
Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and almost 200 stores overseas as well as the Directory
catalogue and internet business, on Thursday forecast sales
growth of 1.5-5.5 percent in the year to end Jan. 2016 compared
to previous guidance of 2.5-7.5 percent.
Shares in the firm, up 19 percent over the last year, were
down 3.4 percent at 7,360 pence at 0946 GMT, valuing the
business at 11.1 billion pounds ($16.5 billion), second only to
supermarket Tesco in Britain's retail sector.
Next forecast a pretax profit of 785-835 million pounds
for the current year, a growth of 0.4-6.7 percent.
"Although the (UK) consumer economy looks benign, we remain
very cautious in our sales budgets," said CEO Simon Wolfson.
"Whilst we are happy with most of our current product
ranges, we recognise that some collections are not as strong as
they were at this point last year."
Wolfson explained that the 2014-15 year was exceptional in
that the firm's buyers had got "pretty much every range right".
"This year is a more normal year, we don't think we've got
everything right," he told Reuters.
Wolfson also highlighted that Next faces very tough
comparative numbers during the spring and summer seasons because
last year's sales were helped by unusually warm weather.
However, he noted there was potential upside in the second
half as last year's comparative performance weakens.
Wolfson, a member of Britain's upper house of parliament and
a prominent supporter of the ruling Conservative Party, said low
inflation, increasing real wages, healthy credit markets and
strong employment all painted a positive economic picture.
However, he said there was little evidence consumers were
spending any increases in disposable income on clothing.
"It doesn't seem to be coming into clothing but we'll need
to see everybody else's results before we know that for sure,"
he said.
Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing
retailer, updates on trading on April 2.
"If as good a business as Next is struggling to grow that
much in the current retail climate then it will be much harder
for the likes of M&S," said independent retail analyst Nick
Bubb.
Next has outperformed rivals for a decade due to a strong
online offer, new store openings and diversification into new
product areas, such as homewares, and overseas.
It made an underlying profit before tax of 782 million
pounds in the year to end-Jan. 2015, in line with company
guidance and up from 695 million pounds in the 2013-14 year.
Underlying earnings per share (EPS) rose 15 percent to 420
pence, the dividend increased 16 percent to 150 pence a share
and the firm reaffirmed a plan to return 360 million pounds of
surplus cash to shareholders as special dividends or share
buybacks.
Though the firm has seen some significant recent management
departures, Wolfson said he remained committed to the business.
"I'm only 47 ... I have no intention of doing anything
else."
($1 = 0.6719 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Vincent Baby)