By Cyntia Barrera
| MEXICO CITY, June 15
MEXICO CITY, June 15 NII Holdings'
Nextel said on Friday it will make the full launch of its fast
mobile network in Mexico in the third quarter, offering
downloads of 21 Mbps as it seeks to boost market share in the
cell phone market.
Nextel has invested $6 billion since opening shop in Mexico
a decade ago, and deploying its new network will cost an extra
$1.7 billion, company vice president Gustavo Cantu told Reuters.
"We already had 10 cities with mobile broadband but we
launch (nationwide) in September," Cantu said.
With 3.8 million customers in Mexico, Nextel has a fraction
of the 67 million paying for mobile services with Carlos Slim,
the world's richest man, who dominates the local market.
However, the company has one of the highest average revenues
per user (ARPU), at $42. Slim's America Movil
registered ARPU of around $14 in the first quarter.
Nextel created a splash in 2010 when it joined forces with
broadcaster Televisa to bid for added airwaves in a
government auction.
The companies won the auction but soon afterwards found
themselves entangled in dozens of court appeals that ruined the
viability of their venture, prompting them to part company.
Most of the appeals came from companies owned by media baron
Ricardo Salinas, who owns Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca
and cell phone company Iusacell, which complained
the pair had paid too little for the frequency.
Nextel retained the operating rights for the frequency while
Televisa quickly moved towards Salinas, making a $1.6 billion
bid for half of Iusacell in April 2011. Regulators approved the
deal subject to conditions last week and disclosed details of
their decision on Thursday
Nextel has been revamping its networks across Latin America,
where it also operates in Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.
According to Cantu, Nextel's overhaul will result in the
fastest mobile network in the country.
The company will introduce new handsets and other gadgets
this year but the executive declined to give details.
Nextel's launch comes as other telecom companies in Mexico
spruce up to better challenge Slim, who is also the top provider
of Internet and fixed-line phone services in the country.
Earlier this week, Iusacell and Spain's Telefonica
announced plans to share their infrastructure in Mexico.
They plan to test Long-Term Evolution, or LTE - a standard
for wireless communication of high-speed data - in some cities
in Mexico this year.
America Movil has said it also plans to launch LTE in some
Mexican cities in the second half of 2012.