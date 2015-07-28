PARIS, July 28 French and German armoured
vehicle makers Nexter and KMW are to seal their long-planned
merger on Wednesday, the French defence ministry said, combining
the Leclerc and Leopard tank brands to compete with the
U.S.-made Abrams and Britain's Challenger.
French state-controlled Nexter Systems and privately-held
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co KG of Germany have been in
exclusive tie-up talks for more than a year.
One apparent sticking point had been the reported preference
of German vice-chancellor Sigmar Gabriel for an all-German
merger of KMW with automotive and defence group Rheinmetall
designed to save jobs.
Another was the need for a change to French law to
accommodate the deal, which took effect on July 9.
The merged company will be 50 percent owned by the French
government through GIAT Industries and 50 percent by the
Bode-Wegmann family, which owns KMW, according to a government
document explaining the recent law change.
The document also says the law change allows for the
privatisation of GIAT Industries but would guarantee the jobs of
Nexter employees.
"Nexter Systems and KMW will benefit from each other's
commercial clout," the document said, citing complementary
products and the potential for research and development
cooperation.
KMW and Nexter each employ over 3,000 people worldwide. KMW
supplies wheeled and tracked fighting vehicles to 30 nations
while Nexter is a maker of systems, ammunition and equipment
with sales of 1.05 billion euros last year.
Western competitors on world military hardware markets
include Britian's BAE Systems, maker of the Challenger
tank and General Dynamics of the United States which
makes the Abrams.
