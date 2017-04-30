April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra
Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year,
including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the
weekend.
The business and investing publication said NextEra had
a balanced portfolio of stable and growing businesses, a strong
balance sheet and better potential than many peers to increase
revenue, earnings and dividends.
Texas regulators recently nixed NextEra's proposed $18
billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp.
However, Barron's said NextEra would be well-positioned even if
it cannot get the ruling reversed.
NextEra shares closed at $133.56 on Friday.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)