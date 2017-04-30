April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.

The business and investing publication said NextEra had a balanced portfolio of stable and growing businesses, a strong balance sheet and better potential than many peers to increase revenue, earnings and dividends.

Texas regulators recently nixed NextEra's proposed $18 billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp. However, Barron's said NextEra would be well-positioned even if it cannot get the ruling reversed.

NextEra shares closed at $133.56 on Friday. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)