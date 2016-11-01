Nov 1 Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said it would sell its FiberNet unit, which provides bandwidth, to Crown Castle International Corp for $1.5 billion in cash.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to repay about $370 million of FiberNet's long-term debt, NextEra said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)