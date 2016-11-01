BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said it would sell its FiberNet unit, which provides bandwidth, to Crown Castle International Corp for $1.5 billion in cash.
A portion of the proceeds will be used to repay about $370 million of FiberNet's long-term debt, NextEra said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO