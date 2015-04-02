By Nichola Groom
| April 1
April 1 NextEra Energy Inc's $4.3
billion plan to buy Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc has
made solar companies uneasy, worried that the deal would reverse
the island state's push to decentralize its power grid.
In documents filed with Hawaii's utility regulator, SunPower
Corp, SunEdison Inc and a group backed by
SolarCity say they are worried the acquisition would be
bad for their businesses, many of which have grown dramatically
in the Aloha State in just a few years. The deal, announced in
December, needs Public Utilities Commission approval.
Hawaii, with its sunny weather and sky-high electricity
rates, is one of the world's best markets for solar power.
Residents see solar as a solution to weaning the state off its
reliance on pricey imported fuel oil.
The percentage of rooftop solar installations on homes in
Hawaii far surpasses that of any other state, so it is widely
considered the Petri dish for integrating large amounts of
so-called distributed generation.
"A decision on this merger could be a signal of what utility
2.0 looks like," Robert Harris, a Hawaii-based spokesman for The
Alliance for Solar Choice, said in an interview. The group
represents rooftop solar companies SolarCity, SunRun, Demeter
Power, Solar Universe and Verengo Solar.
In the filings, the companies express concern about
NextEra's track record of favoring large centralized renewable
energy plants over rooftop solar and worry that the deal will
hurt competition.
"It raises the question of whether NextEra plans to have all
the renewable energy provided by its subsidiary NextEra
Resources," Sunpower said in its Feb. 18 filing, adding that it
believed this would deny "other renewable energy companies a
fair opportunity to compete in the Hawaii market." The company
said it had spent millions of dollars on building its business
in Hawaii over the last 16 years. SunPower is majority owned by
France's Total.
NextEra, which owns about 850 megawatts of solar and 11,500
MW of wind in the United States and Canada, said the concerns
are unwarranted. The company's regulated utility, Florida Power
& Light, has just a few thousand rooftop solar systems because
the state's very low electricity prices make it more difficult
for solar to compete with power from the grid.
"We absolutely share Hawaiian Electric's vision of, among
other things, tripling the amount of distributed solar, and in
particular, integrating more rooftop solar," NextEra spokesman
Rob Gould said.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio)