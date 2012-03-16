March 16 NextEra Energy Inc said
its Chief Executive, Lewis Hay, will step down, effective July
1, as part of a planned leadership succession program, and the
renewable energy producer said its chief operating officer will
replace Hay.
Hay's successor, James Robo, who is also currently the
company's president, may be appointed to the board of directors
as well.
Hay, 56, will be appointed executive chairman for the
company, after he steps down from his current role and until he
retires in 2013, the company said in a statement.
During Hay's tenure as CEO, the company flagged its clean
energy growth strategy, under which it doubled its generating
capacity to 41,000 megawatts.
NextEra, which operates the rate-regulated utility --
Florida Power & Light Co, also added wind, solar, nuclear and
natural gas generating facilities under Hay's leadership.
The company reaffirmed its earnings forecast of $4.35 per
share to $4.65 per share, excluding items, for full-year 2012.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $4.51 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.