Nov 15 NextEra on Wednesday sold $500 million of
junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $200 million.
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: NEXTERA ENERGY
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2072
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A