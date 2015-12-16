Dec 16 Chinese electric car company NextEV has
hired Cisco Systems Inc's former tech head, Padmasree
Warrior, as its chief development officer and the chief
executive of its U.S. unit.
Warrior, a tech industry veteran who featured in Forbes
magazine's "World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list thrice, was
Cisco's chief technology and strategy officer until September.
She has also been the chief technology officer of Motorola.
NextEV, seen as a rival to Tesla Motors Inc, said
on Wednesday that Warrior would be responsible for the "brains
of NextEV's autonomous, electric vehicles and the overall user
experience."
NextEV is backed by a group of deep-pocketed China-based
investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd and Hillhouse
Capital, which is also an investor in U.S. ride-sharing service
company Uber.
Warrior, who will join NextEV's board, is currently a member
of the boards of Microsoft Corp, Box Inc and
Gap Inc.
"I've always looked for opportunities to leverage technology
to tackle big problems," Warrior, 55, said in a statement.
"Climate change and air quality are two of the most significant
global challenges today. I believe that electric vehicles will
play a major role in the overall solution."
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd
and Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp
Beijing are among other Chinese companies that have
announced investments in electric car ventures or are
considering it.
NextEV's other hires are Danilo Teobaldi, the former chief
of vehicle concepts at Italdesign Giugiaro; Juho Suh, a former
senior designer at BMW, and John Thomas, a former
senior program director at Tesla, according to their LinkedIn
profiles.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)