LONDON Oct 31 Public relations agency Next
Fifteen has delayed publication of its full year results
after discovering what it believes to be a "complex fraud"
involving a senior employee.
The group said it believes a member of the finance team at
the North American office of its subsidiary Bite, which looks
after clients like Microsoft, Nokia and Sony, embezzled money.
Next Fifteen, which specialises in the technology sector,
has hired corporate investigations firm Kroll to look into the
fraud, a process which it expects will take four weeks to
complete.
It had been due to report its full year results on November
6.
The company said that the issue has had no impact on
underlying trading and that it expects to report full year
earnings in line with market expectations.