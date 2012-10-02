BRIEF-Sernova had $5.5 mln in cash, cash equivalents, and bank deposits, as of Jan 31
* Sernova Corp - as of January 31, 2017, Sernova had $5.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 2 Nextgen Group PLC : * Has to date been unable to secure additional financing * No acceptable offers for Nextgen sciences received * Likely that the board will take steps to wind up the company * Even if Nextgen sciences sold, unlikely to settle company's outstanding
creditors in full.
* Sernova Corp - as of January 31, 2017, Sernova had $5.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit plans to acquire 32 percent stake in Nanjing's pharma firm for a combined 474.1 million yuan ($69.69 million)