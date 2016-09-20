OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) -
** NextGenTel CEO Eirik Lunde made the following comments
during an investor presentation on Tuesday:
** New technology makes it possible to use old copper
networks to compete with modern high-speed fibre
** Technology has been tested with great success, but most
copper network owners must be on board for it to work
** Is currently in talks with Norway's biggest copper
network owner, Telenor, and aims to reach agreement by
end-September
** "If we reach an agreement with Telenor, it will be easier
for the others to join in. There are ongoing discussions with
all of the vendors."
** "If one or maybe two others agree, then we have well-over
90 percent of the copper network."
** "The obstacle is that we have one big vendor (Telenor)
which has a lot of fibre that it would like to utilize."
** "I know that Telenor would like to build out all the
fibre themselves, they even want to lay fibre in areas where
fibre from competitors is already in the ground."
** "Telenor has an OK broadband market share position today.
This is very important for them and represents billions (of
Norwegian crowns) in revenues. But the fact is that if they are
not able to utilize the existing copper net infrastructure, they
will lose their market position. So this deal is all about
give-and-take, and Telenor is not used to giving. But this time
they will have to do it."
** "It is likely that we will reach an agreement with
Telenor, but for this to work it needs to be accepted by at
least one more player."
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)